Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Journey to the Best
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Journey to the Best

How I Became a Dragon, a Prince, a Pirate, and the World's Number One Superhero

by Christopher Sabat

Regular Price $33.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

Regular Price $33.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 19, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668624623

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Description

Explore the rise of anime into mainstream American culture through the life and career of legendary voice actor Christopher Sabat as he revisits his work as the voice of 700+ characters in this compelling memoir.  

Anime has grown a lot since the early '90s and voice actor Christopher Sabat would know . . . he was there when it all started. 

On screen, Chris is a prince, a pirate, a samurai, and the ultimate hero. Off-screen he is a guy with an unusually deep voice, who is beloved by his fans. But Chris is more than just a voice actor and director, ADR engineer, and the founder and director of an audio production company—he is also one of the initial members of the Funimation team that helped anime become what it is today in America. Now, in this engaging walk through his own anime journey, Chris recounts pivotal memories, from  the night his voice dropped to seeing Dragon Ball Z for the first time.

An honest, humorous recollection of the inner workings of the anime industry and a man of many voices, Journey to the Best reveals how Chris found himself at the forefront of bringing English-dubbed anime to North American fans. In vivid detail he recounts his journey from behind the soundboard to behind a microphone, along with the wild west-like nature of the early days of Funimation and the life-long friendships that were formed in tiny voice action booths with minimal equipment. Chris's insider knowledge and engaging stories reveal the complex history of Dragon Ball Z and how anime came to the United States—a history only he could tell having been there from the beginning.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less