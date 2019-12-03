Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Palace
Rafael Castille– forty, a newlywed, and soon to be a father– is days away from opening a luxury boutique hotel on the sun-splashed island of Koh Samui, off the southern coast of Thailand. That is until the Royal Thai Police storms the hotel, arrests him, and flies him to Bangkok where he is placed in the city’s most notorious, overcrowded jail. Charged with blackmail, extortion, and embezzlement, “Rafa” needs help to prove his innocence.
At the request of Rafael’s father-in-law Sir Nicholas, Simon Riske rushes to Bangkok to ensure Rafa’s release. But the two soon find themselves in the throws of a violent interrogation deep in the jungle.
On the run in a foreign country and pursued by unseen forces for the murder of a top military official, Simon Riske must fight to stay alive long enough to uncover the truth. Simon’s quest takes him from Bangkok to Singapore, and, ultimately, to Rome, and the Cannes Film Festival, as he unravels a complex, audacious theft of enormous magnitude.
In his greatest challenge yet, Simon must foil a plot with global implications whose masterminds will stop at nothing to ensure its success.
Praise for CROWN JEWEL
"A stylish international thriller . . . Reich's solid tradecraft and nonstop action are humanized by the hint of a relationship of the heart."—Booklist
"[An] entertaining sequel . . . Reich infuses his narrative with numerous plot threads that seem separate but end up satisfyingly intersecting for a suspenseful ending. Readers will want to see a lot more of Riske."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for Christopher Reich
"An out-of-control joyride for those who like their heroes flawed, scarred, and on the edge. Reich has created an irresistible character that will leave readers both wincing and cheering with every page."
—--- Kyle Mills, #1 bestselling author of Fade and Rising Phoenix
"Likable, rascally, and suave, Riske is as distinctive as Reich's other series lead, Jonathan Ransom."
—--- Publishers Weekly
"It's To Catch a Thief meets Jason Bourne: a stylish, jet-propelled thriller full of intriguing characters and surprising twists. Simon Riske is a character I'll want to meet again."—--- Jeff Abbott, New York Times bestselling author of Blame