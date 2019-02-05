Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Milk Street Cookbook
The Definitive Guide to the New Home Cooking, Including Every Recipe from Every Episode of the TV Show, 2017-2020
Change the way you cook with the definitive cookbook from James Beard Award-winner Christopher Kimball’s hit Milk Street TV show–now updated to include every recipe from the 2019-2020 season.
Christopher Kimball’s James Beard and Emmy Award-winning Milk Street TV show and cookbooks give home cooks a simpler, bolder, healthier way to eat and cook.
Now featuring more than 300 tried-and-true recipes, including every recipe from every episode of the TV show, this book is the ultimate guide to high-quality, low effort cooking and the perfect kitchen companion for cooks of all skill levels.
At Milk Street, there are no long lists of hard-to-find ingredients, strange cookware, or all day methods. Instead, every recipe has been adapted and tested for home cooks like you. You’ll find simple recipes that deliver big flavors and textures fast, such as:
- Stir-Fried Chicken with Snap Peas and Basil
- Cacio e Pepe
- No-Sear Lamb or Beef and Chickpea Stew
- Somali Chicken Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower with Miso Glaze
- French Apple Cake
- And Central Mexican Guacamole and Israeli Hummus–classics with a twist!
Organized by type of dish–from salads, soups, grains, and vegetable sides to simple dinners and extraordinary desserts–this book is an indispensable reference that will introduce you to extraordinary new flavors and ingenious techniques.
Welcome to the new home cooking. Welcome to Milk Street.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Bound to cause [Kimball's] fans to rejoice... this book is designed for hard, occasionally sloppy, countertop duty... The book fulfills its promise of sourcing the world's cuisines in search of flavor bombs that are made easy to produce in American kitchens."—The Wall Street Journal
"This approachable book compiles an army of global recipes that are bold in flavor, yet simple enough for the home cook. Try the mouth-watering soups, such as Spicy Red Lentil Stew and Spanish Garlic. And be sure to pay attention to the technical tips along the way."—RealSimple
"Geeky gourmands will find Milk Street to be mandatory reading... cultures collide on plates [and] layered spices unleash flavors just as well as slow cooking unlocks them."—Boston Herald
"New, exciting, and revolutionary... with recipes that reflect the multicultural world we live in, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street embraces global flavors with a fervor... [its] smart, encompassing recipes... [are] game-changing."—Houston Chronicle