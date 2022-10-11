Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell
The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

10th Anniversary Illustrated Edition

by Christopher Colfer

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Hardcover Special Edition
On Sale

Oct 11, 2022

Page Count

496 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316453462

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Country & Ethnic

Description

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of  Chris Colfer's #1 New York Times bestselling series The Land of Stories with this gorgeous illustrated anniversary edition!

Alex and Conner Bailey's world is about to change, in this fast-paced adventure that uniquely combines our modern day world with the enchanting realm of classic fairy tales.

The Land of Stories tells the tale of twins Alex and Conner. Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, they leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with fairy tale characters they grew up reading about.

But after a series of encounters with witches, wolves, goblins, and trolls alike, getting back home is going to be harder than they thought.


This special ten-year anniversary edition of the book that launched the beloved worldwide phenomenon includes a personal note from the author and over 20 new full-color, full-page illustrations from series illustrator Brandon Dorman, making this the perfect gift for both new and returning fans! 

What's Inside

The Land of Stories