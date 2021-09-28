Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Tale of Sorcery...
A Tale of Sorcery...

by Christopher Colfer

On Sale

Sep 28, 2021

Page Count

576 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers

ISBN-13

9780316300964

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

Description

The thrilling third book in Chris Colfer's #1 New York Times bestselling A Tale of Magic… series  

As the doors were pushed, flames and magma spewed out from between the cracks, offering glimpses into the world of fire and chaos beyond them. 
 
Brystal Evergreen is running out of time. It has been almost one year since she made a deal with Death to find and destroy the Immortal in exchange for her life. But she still hasn’t found a single clue about who or where the Immortal is. To make matters worse, something dark and malignant has risen from deep within the earth, threatening life as we know it. 
 
To stop this new evil, the fairies and witches must work with all the kingdoms and territories, including the Righteous Brotherhood and their Army of the Dead. But is the threat more familiar than they expected? And why is a secretive group of Sorcerers convinced that Xanthous Hayfield is connected to it? 
 
Sorcery, magic, and science collide in this thrilling third book in the Tale of Magic… series that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

