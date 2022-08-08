Orders over $45 ship FREE
¡Ay, Mija! (A Graphic Novel)
My Bilingual Summer in Mexico
Description
In this bilingual, inventive, and heartfelt debut, graphic novel talent Christine Suggs explores a trip they took to Mexico to visit family, embracing and rebelling against their heritage and finding a sense of belonging.
Sixteen-year-old Christine takes their first solo trip to Mexico to spend a few weeks with their grandparents and tía. At first, Christine struggles to connect with family they don’t yet share a language with. Seeing the places their mom grew up—the school she went to, the café where she had her first date with their father—Christine becomes more and more aware of the generational differences in their family.
Soon Christine settles into life in Mexico, eating pan dulce, drawing what they see, and growing more comfortable with Spanish. But when Mom joins their trip, Christine’s two worlds collide. They feel homesick for Texas, struggle against traditions, and miss being able to speak to their mom without translating. Eventually, through exploring the impacts of colonialism in both Mexico and themselves, they find their place in their family and start to feel comfortable with their mixed identity.
What's Inside
Praise
"A charming tale of belonging and familial connection beyond language barriers. Beautifully drawn and relatable depictions of bilingual struggles, I wish I read this as a kid. A must-read story!"—Kat Fajardo, creator of Miss Quinces
"¡Ay, Mija! is full of everything I love about a Christine Suggs comic. Their work magically exudes a sense of warmth and calm, even when exploring difficult or complicated topics. Snippets of introspection about cultural identity and family trauma are interspersed with vivid, effective world-building, and the love Suggs has for their family and heritage is palpable. I’ve only been to Mexico once, but ¡Ay, Mija! made me want to return as soon as possible."—Tyler Feder, creator of Dancing at the Pity Party
"A great exploration of what it's like to narrow the gap when being part of a diaspora group and what it means to belong somewhere and love every part of it, the good and the complicated."—Barbara Perez Marquez, co-author of The Cardboard Kingdom
"Suggs' debut soars as a tender, honest, comfortingly queer coming of age tale wrapped in a love letter to their Mexican heritage. To read it feels like a warm hug."—Rose Bousamra, illustrator of the forthcoming Frizzy, by Claribel A. Ortega
"It's magical to see a book I had nothing to do with capture my life as a Mexican-Texan so perfectly. Everything Christine Suggs felt I have felt, too. From the food to sight seeing, this book is a lovely slice of life on vacation."—Yehudi Mercado, creator of Chunky and Sci-Fu