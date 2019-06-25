Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Heir of Synne

The Heir of Synne

by

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

On Sale: February 25th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538717493

Forever Logo
Mass Market
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"[I]rresistible... Britton's historical romance is deeply gratifying."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on The Viscount's Promise
"I'd read another Britton book in a heartbeat."—MinervaSpencer.com on With Love in Sight
"With Love in Sight is a delightful Regency romance."—RandeeGreen.com
"I was enchanted by this delightful story and highly recommend it."—WithLoveforBooks.com on With Love in Sight
Read More Read Less