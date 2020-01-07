Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Mindful Traveler
30 Devotions
Be present in the journey! These thirty devotions pair Scripture and practical travel advice to offer inspiration for your heart, wherever life’s travels may take you.Read More
Make space in your adventure-filled days for time with God. This book offers thirty devotions that tie together inspirational stories with Scripture and practical travel advice. Whether you use it for a weekend getaway or a month-long global excursion, you will find encouragement to be mindful of the present moment and enjoy the journey.
Ellie Claire’s devotionals offer short inspirational reading, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.
FEATURES
- 30-day devotional with Scripture and practical tips
- Full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Perfect gift book for local, national, and international travelers
Trade Paperback
