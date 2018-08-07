Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Unicorn Taxidermy

by

A unicorn to remind you how fabulous you are!

Embrace your inner unicorn with this quirky mini kit featuring a 3″ mounted unicorn head that says “Fabulous!” when you squeeze it. Kit also includes a 32-page illustrated book of “uni”-spiration. Let your sparkle shine!

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494866

Trade Paperback
Miniature Editions

RP Minis