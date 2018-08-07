Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Unicorn Taxidermy
A unicorn to remind you how fabulous you are!
Embrace your inner unicorn with this quirky mini kit featuring a 3″ mounted unicorn head that says “Fabulous!” when you squeeze it. Kit also includes a 32-page illustrated book of “uni”-spiration. Let your sparkle shine!
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use