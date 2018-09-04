Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Normandy & Brittany
With Mont-Saint-Michel
Dramatic coastline, charming villages, unforgettable history, and distinct local culture: See a different side of France with Moon Normandy & BrittanyRead More
Exploring more of France? Try Moon Paris Walks. Craving the beach? Check out Moon Amalfi Coast.
- Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Normandy and Brittany that can be combined into a 2-week trip, plus suggestions for easy side trips
- Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, outdoor adventurers, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Hike the dramatic chalk cliffs of Étretat or stroll the gardens that inspired Monet’s Water Lilies. Cycle the rolling hills and endless backroads to small villages and sip cider with locals at a Celtic Festoù-noz pulsing with traditional dance and music. Pay your respects at the D-Day beaches and monuments and learn about the largest military landing in history. Admire the spectacular monastery rising above the tidal plains of Mont Saint Michel and enjoy fresh seafood in Saint-Malo
- Honest advice on where to stay, how to get around, and where to find the best regional cuisine, from creamy cheeses in Normandy to Breton galettes and cider
- Local perspective from British expat and local expert Chris Newens
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each region
- Handy tools such as a French phrasebook and tips for traveling with children or as a senior
