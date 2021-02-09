A Tale of Magic... Complete Gift Set
A Tale of Magic... Complete Gift Set

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316167864

USD: $57  /  CAD: $72

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Adaptations

PAGE COUNT: 1344

Hardcover
A #1 New York Times bestseller
An IndieBound bestseller
USA Today bestseller
Wall Street Journal bestseller

 The #1 New York Times bestselling series set in Chris Colfer's Land of Stories universe, perfect for both new and longtime fans, featuring A Tale of Magic…, A Tale of Witchcraft…, and A Tale of Sorcery…

When Brystal Evergreen stumbles across a secret section of the library, she discovers a book that introduces her to a world beyond her imagination and learns the impossible: She is a fairy capable of magic! But in the oppressive Southern Kingdom, women are forbidden from reading and magic is outlawed, so Brystal is swiftly convicted of her crimes and sent to the miserable Bootstrap Correctional Facility.

But with the help of the mysterious Madame Weatherberry, Brystal is whisked away and enrolled in an academy of magic! Adventure comes with a price, however, and when Madame Weatherberry is called away to attend to an important problem she doesn't return.

Do Brystal and her classmates have what it takes to stop a sinister plot that risks the fate of the world, and magic, forever?

Fall in love with an all-new series from Chris Colfer, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Land of Stories, filled with adventure, imagination, and wonderfully memorable characters both familiar and new.

 

