A Woman Alone
A high-stakes, pulse-pounding thriller from the bestselling author of Girl Last Seen.
A year after a brutal home invasion that left her traumatized, Cecelia, along with her husband and their three-year-old daughter, move into a new house with a complex security system that is supposed to make her feel safe.
But reality proves different as strange things begin to happen at home and the security system reveals that the house had a prior occupant: Lydia.
On her quest to discover the fate of the mysterious Lydia, Cecelia uncovers metaphorical skeletons in the closet, and she realizes that that no one’s secrets are safe — including her own.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Nina Laurin's psychological suspense thrill ride will have you ripping through its pages at warp speed as you dig for the truth about a fateful event that drove two twin siblings apart."—PopSugar.com on What My Sister Knew
"An intense psychological thriller that has a surprise twist... Laurin provides an insightful look at how secrets can shatter a bond between twins."—Publishers Weekly on What My Sister Knew
"A twisty, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat as she probes the bond and secrets between twins."—USAToday.com on What My Sister Knew
"There are an abundance of suspense/thriller writers, but none is better than Nina Laurin at fooling the reader as her plotline takes numerous 90-degree turns while she builds suspense one red herring at a time."—NYJournalof Books.com on What My Sister Knew
"One of the best things a novel can do is keep you guessing, and Nina Laurin's sophomore effort does exactly that. What My Sister Knew is a rich, complex story about the effects of secrets, the lingering consequences of abuse, the inner workings of deeply troubled households, filial love, and the way we are shaped by trauma."—CriminalElement.com on What My Sister Knew