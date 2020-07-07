The Unbroken
The Unbroken

by Cherae Clark

Read by Rasha Zamamiri

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549133862

ON SALE: March 23rd 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

In an epic political fantasy unlike any other, two women clash in a world full of rebellion, espionage, and military might on the far outreaches of a crumbling desert empire.

Touraine is a soldier. Stolen as a child and raised to kill and die for the empire, her only loyalty is to her fellow conscripts. But now, her company has been sent back to her homeland to stop a rebellion, and the ties of blood may be stronger than she thought.

Luca needs a turncoat. Someone desperate enough to tiptoe the bayonet's edge between treason and orders. Someone who can sway the rebels toward peace, while Luca focuses on what really matters: getting her uncle off her throne.

Through assassinations and massacres, in bedrooms and war rooms, Touraine and Luca will haggle over the price of a nation. But some things aren't for sale.

