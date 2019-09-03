Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Brown Sugar Babies

Brown Sugar Babies

by

Illustrated by

Bubbling brown sugar
bubbles Baby’s belly.
Syrupy sweet sticky center
shakes like a bowl of jelly.

Oooh, baby! This board book is sweet enough to eat. Infants, toddlers, and their older siblings will drool as they rejoice in the beauty of brown babies. Here, carob cherubs show all their true colors–everything from peanut butter to honey to cinnamon spice. Expressive photos and a mouthwatering rhyme encourage babies to find splendor in the many hues of their own skin.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Family / New Baby

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 30

ISBN-13: 9781368050296

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Enchanting. . . . A rich, heavenly treat."—School Library Journal
"Toddlers will pore over these images again and again. No candy is sweeter than these scrumptious babies in all of their delicious colors."—Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less