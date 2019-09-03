Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ghost Flames
Life and Death in a Hidden War, Korea 1950-1953
A narrative, character-driven account of the Korean War that sheds light on the atrocities and hardships suffered by all sides in the “forgotten” conflict.Read More
Although it was then perceived as a far-off and inconclusive engagement, the Korean War was a decisive and deeply destructive conflict. American forces dropped 635,000 tons of bombs over Korea — more than the entire Pacific campaign of World War II — and millions of Koreans perished. Today, mass graves still litter the countryside and two nuclear-armed forces stand at odds.
In Ghost Flames, Charles Hanley adds new color and urgency by telling the history of the war through the eyes of twenty one individuals — soldiers and civilians, male and female, young and old, witnesses both to atrocity and to heroism. The narrative unfolds in interwoven episodes, month by month, from the hilltop trench lines, the refugee camps and the prisoner-of-war camps.
In time for the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the war, Hanley offers a people’s history of the devastating events on the Korean Peninsula.
In Ghost Flames, Charles Hanley adds new color and urgency by telling the history of the war through the eyes of twenty one individuals — soldiers and civilians, male and female, young and old, witnesses both to atrocity and to heroism. The narrative unfolds in interwoven episodes, month by month, from the hilltop trench lines, the refugee camps and the prisoner-of-war camps.
In time for the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the war, Hanley offers a people’s history of the devastating events on the Korean Peninsula.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE BRIDGE AT NO GUN RI:
"[A] truly heart-wrenching tale of survival and heroism...This is an inspiring book -- storytelling at its very, very best. Read it."
--Doug Stanton, author of In Harm's Way
"[I]n a class to stand with such work as Hersey's Hiroshima and Keneally's Schindler's List...Powerful history."--Sydney Schanberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of The Death and Life of Dith Pran, basis of the film The Killing Fields
"A wrenching story."--Kirkus Reviews (starred)
"This account, expanded from their Pulitzer Prize-winning reportage, raises questions about military preparedness and civilian involvement that are as relevant today as they were a half a century ago."--The New Yorker
"A sober and absorbing account of a very dark chapter in American military history...Meticulously researched, scrupulously fair, and exceptionally well-written...Fine reading and fine history."--Rick Atkinson, author of The Long Gray Line
--Doug Stanton, author of In Harm's Way
"[I]n a class to stand with such work as Hersey's Hiroshima and Keneally's Schindler's List...Powerful history."--Sydney Schanberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of The Death and Life of Dith Pran, basis of the film The Killing Fields
"A wrenching story."--Kirkus Reviews (starred)
"This account, expanded from their Pulitzer Prize-winning reportage, raises questions about military preparedness and civilian involvement that are as relevant today as they were a half a century ago."--The New Yorker
"A sober and absorbing account of a very dark chapter in American military history...Meticulously researched, scrupulously fair, and exceptionally well-written...Fine reading and fine history."--Rick Atkinson, author of The Long Gray Line