Description

Patients facing a cancer diagnosis often feel at the mercy of an illness they don't understand and in the hands of doctors offering treatments that focus on the cancer, instead of on the patient. In Holistic Cancer Care, Chanchal Cabrera, a consulting medical herbalist with more than 20 years specializing in holistic oncology, provides an in-depth guide to using herb-based therapies in conjunction with conventional treatments. Putting the patient front and center, holistic therapies can help boost the immune system, which can slow the spread of certain cancers and, in some cases, even enhance the cancer-killing effects of chemotherapy. Herbal medicine and other therapies also offer effective ways of dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Drawing from decades of clinical experience helping patients recover from cancer, Cabrera provides a wealth of safe, well-researched information, including specific herbal formulas, important discussions about dosing and safety, detox protocols, recommendations for nutritional supplements, simple recipes for nourishing meals, and patient case histories that demonstrate the power of the strategies she recommends.







