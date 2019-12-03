Oliver the Curious Owl

Who lives in those faraway woods?

Where does the river go?

Why can’t I leave our tree?



In this delightful story of discovery, an inquisitive owl inspires those around him to let their curiosity take flight!

When his curiosity gets the better of him, Oliver — and his best buddy, Bug — travel far from the safety of home to get answers about the wonderful world they live in. But after a day of exploration, how will the friends find their way back?