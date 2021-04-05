Following on the heels of the successful The Practical Witch's Spell Book comes this next book of charms, targeted to those interested in tapping into the powers of good magic to manifest a love connection.



The Practical Witch's Love Spell Book is a magical collection of spells and incantations, specifically for bringing more love into your life. Both beginners and seasoned witches will find a myriad of spells and lessons on good magic, all for attracting your perfect mate, or improving a committed relationship that needs a little boost . . . all with gorgeous art throughout.