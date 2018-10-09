UglyDolls: All About UglyDolls

Celebrate your differences with the UglyDolls of Uglyville! Moxy, Ox, Ugly Dog, Wage, and Lucky Bat may not be the same shape, size, or color, but they are ALL special!





In this colorful board book based off the highly-anticipated animated film UglyDolls, join the UglyDolls as they learn colors and recognize the things that make each of them unique.





TM & © 2019 Ugly Industries Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



