Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

UglyDolls: All About UglyDolls

UglyDolls: All About UglyDolls

by

Celebrate your differences with the UglyDolls of Uglyville! Moxy, Ox, Ugly Dog, Wage, and Lucky Bat may not be the same shape, size, or color, but they are ALL special!

In this colorful board book based off the highly-anticipated animated film UglyDolls, join the UglyDolls as they learn colors and recognize the things that make each of them unique.

TM & © 2019 Ugly Industries Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Toys, Dolls & Puppets

On Sale: May 21st 2019

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780316424578

LB Kids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound