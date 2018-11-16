My Little Pony: Rainbow Road Trip

Hit the road with your favorite ponies in this exciting leveled reader based on a special episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!





The Mane Six can’t wait for the Rainbow Festival in Hope Hollow! But when Twilight Sparkle and her friends arrive, they find the town and all its residents completely devoid of color. In an instant, their dream vacation starts to feel more like a nightmare! The Mane Six will have to solve the mystery behind this washed-out world if they hope to bring the “rainbow” back to the Rainbow Festival and color back to the lives of their new friends.





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





