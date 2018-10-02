Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Little Pony: Meet the Squad!

My Little Pony: Meet the Squad!

Starlight Glimmer has the very best friends in all of Ponyville! Come meet Princess Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, Applejack, and more in this charming leveled reader based on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!

Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text, reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: Encourage developing readers to sound out loud, more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316486835

