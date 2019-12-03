Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Gossip Girl #3: All I Want is Everything

Gossip Girl #3: All I Want is Everything

A Gossip Girl Novel

by

The wickedly funny third book in the #1 New York Times bestselling series that inspired the original hit CW show and the new series coming to HBO Max’s Spring 2020 launch season (alongside hit series such as Pretty Little Liars and Friends).

It’s Christmastime and Blair and Serena are best friends again, and up to their old tricks–partying hard and breaking hearts from Park Avenue to the Caribbean. Blair’s mom and Cyrus are having their honeymoon in Salt Key. And when school lets out for the holiday, Blair, Serena, Aaron, and company head down there to blow off steam after their midterm exams.

In between pina coladas and topless sunbathing, Blair and Serena plot revenge on super-jerk Chuck Bass. Everyone jets back to NYC for Serena’s New Year’s party, during which Nate and Blair may or may not finally go all the way…and Serena may or may not be discovered to be the secret fling of Hollywood’s hottest young leading man.
Read More

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Girls & Women

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $10.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780316499125

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Gossip Girl