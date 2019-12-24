Gossip Girl #1

The wickedly funny first book in the #1 New York Times bestselling series that inspired the original hit CW show and the new series coming to HBO Max’s Spring 2020 launch season (alongside hit series such as Pretty Little Liars and Friends).



Welcome to New York City’s Upper East Side, where my friends and I live, go to school, play, and sleep–sometimes with each other.



S is back from boarding school, and if we aren’t careful, she’s going to win over our teachers, wear that dress we couldn’t fit into, steal our boyfriends’ hearts, and basically ruin our lives in a major way. I’ll be watching closely…



You know you love me.

gossip girl