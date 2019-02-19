This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

First published by Cecil Frances Alexander in 1948, this favorite hymn has become a mainstay of churches and Sunday school classes everywhere. Artist Katy Hudson brings new joy to Alexander’s words with her fresh and bright watercolor style. Readers can join in the fun as they follow two little girls and their brother on a day filled with the discovery of “all things bright and beautiful. ”