Transformers Bumblebee: The Junior Novel

Bumblebee is back in this all-new action-packed junior novel!

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.


Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: November 20th 2018

Price: $17.98 / $23.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549119866

Edition: Unabridged

