Transformers Bumblebee: A New Car for Charlie

Transformers Bumblebee: A New Car for Charlie

Bumblebee is back in this all new action-packed story perfect for young fans ages 4-8!

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.



© 2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: November 20th 2018

Price: $4.98

ISBN-13: 9781549148613

Edition: Unabridged

Passport to Reading Level 2