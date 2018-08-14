Casey has outdone himself and put together a must-have for any keto- or paleo-minded cook. With quick and easy recipes that are packed with flavor, THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT KETO COOKBOOK takes away any excuses you might have to not eat healthy.—Cain Credicott, founder of Paleo Magazine

I have been following a keto approach for years, and like most people, I also own an Instant Pot®. However, I never thought to really make my life easier by combining the two. From baby back ribs, to lasagna, and even cheesecake, this book will truly make a keto lifestyle attainable for anyone.—Dr. Anthony Gustin, cofounder of Perfect Keto





[L]ife-changing for the busy keto dieter, Thaler's dishes save you time on grocery shopping and food prep, as many of his recipes call for few ingredients and make the most of bold spices and rich proteins . . . With a detailed introduction about Instant Pot techniques and keto basics, THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT KETO COOKBOOK is ideal for both novice and experienced low-carb cooks.—Brit+Co



Like many people, I am extremely busy--so I love the Instant Pot(R). What I didn't know was how easy it is to make keto-friendly meals with it. THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT KETO COOKBOOK has some of my absolute favorite low-carb recipes--from chocolate cake to mahi mahi, and even lobster bisque! It's truly a must-buy.

—Casey Armstrong, VP, Marketing of Big Commerce, former CEO of Paleohacks



THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT KETO COOKBOOK is a game-changer for anyone trying to eat a quality keto diet! The recipes are creative and simple, and packed with healthy fats. I highly recommend it to anyone cooking keto who is cutting out the carbage!

—Emily Schromm, MTV's The Real World: DC and personal trainer



As a busy single mom I am all about finding ways to make keto cooking as simple as possible. That's why I absolutely love Casey's recipes and cooking with tools like the Instant Pot(R)! It helps me create delicious flavors in a fraction of the time.

—Jen Fisch, author of The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook



We are always on the lookout for great tools and appliances to make eating healthy quick and easy. The Instant Pot(r) is such an incredible tool for making nourishing meals in a cinch. One of our favorite things to cook up is bacon broth! Having access to easy keto recipes from THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT KETO COOKBOOK will be helpful for anyone looking to integrate more keto meals into their lifestyle.

—Marni Wasserman, author of Fermenting for Dummies and co-host of The Ultimate Health podcast

