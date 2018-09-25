Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT KETO COOKBOOK

The two hottest trends in wellness made deliciously easy! Personal trainer and fitness expert Casey Thaler provides 210 ketogenic recipes for every meal of the day-fully endorsed by Instant Pot®.

 


Eating keto has never been easier, thanks to the Instant Pot®, an electric multicooker that can sauté, bake, slow cook, and pressure cook healthy, flavorful meals. Perfect for all models of the Instant Pot, we're serving up 210 wholesome recipes that will have you eating in a fraction of the time.

 

Casey's delicious meals contain no processed foods, are free from sugars, and omit inflammatory grains. You'll feel great indulging in keto staples like Easy Healing Bone Broth and Butter Pecan Fat Bombs; comfort food favorites like Classic Lasagna, Chicken Pot Pie, and Basil-Lime Carnitas; and guilt-free desserts like Luscious Lemon Squares, Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites, and more.

 

Featuring guest recipes from some of the biggest names in the paleo and keto communities-like Danielle Walker, Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, and Robb Wolf-THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT® KETO COOKBOOK is your ultimate resource for eating clean and getting lean

Meet The Author: Casey Thaler

CASEY THALER, NASM-CPT, FNS is one of the most highly-regarded voices in the paleo and keto communities. Casey is pursuing his PhD in nutritional biochemistry and has written over 200 articles on health, science, fitness, and nutrition. As a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist, he has also helped thousands of people lose weight, look younger, and live their healthiest lives.
Casey writes regularly for the founder of the Paleo Diet, Dr. Loren Cordain. He is also a regular contributor to Paleo Magazine, and has written for Greatist, Paleohacks, MindBodyGreen, and Breaking Muscle. Casey also currently serves as an adviser to a number of small startup companies in the health and wellness space.

Genre: Cooking / Health & Healing / Low Carbohydrate

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538732557

