The two hottest trends in wellness made deliciously easy! Personal trainer and fitness expert Casey Thaler provides 210 ketogenic recipes for every meal of the day-fully endorsed by Instant Pot®.

Eating keto has never been easier, thanks to the Instant Pot®, an electric multicooker that can sauté, bake, slow cook, and pressure cook healthy, flavorful meals. Perfect for all models of the Instant Pot, we’re serving up 210 wholesome recipes that will have you eating in a fraction of the time.

Casey’s delicious meals contain no processed foods, are free from sugars, and omit inflammatory grains. You’ll feel great indulging in keto staples like Easy Healing Bone Broth and Butter Pecan Fat Bombs; comfort food favorites like Classic Lasagna, Chicken Pot Pie, and Basil-Lime Carnitas; and guilt-free desserts like Luscious Lemon Squares, Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites, and more.

Featuring guest recipes from some of the biggest names in the paleo and keto communities-like Danielle Walker, Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, and Robb Wolf-THE ESSENTIAL INSTANT POT® KETO COOKBOOK is your ultimate resource for eating clean and getting lean.

