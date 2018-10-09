Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Montana
With Yellowstone National Park
Dive into Big Sky Country as Moon Montana reveals the rolling prairies, wild forests, and rugged spirit of this intrepid state. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Strategic, flexible itineraries designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
- Focused coverage of Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park, plus how to plan an epic Montana road trip
- Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Go skiing in Whitefish, relax at a hot springs resort, or barhop through Missoula. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Spot wild wolves, elk, and bison, go whitewater rafting, or marvel at the legendary Old Faithful. Sign up for a Sun Tour of East Glacier and learn about the area’s important Native American history. Discover authentic cowboy culture in Billings, or indulge in locally raised bison burgers and huckleberry pie
- Expert advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
- Useful tips for families, LGBTQ travelers, travelers with disabilities, and more
