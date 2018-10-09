Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Montana

With Yellowstone National Park

by

Dive into Big Sky Country as Moon Montana reveals the rolling prairies, wild forests, and rugged spirit of this intrepid state. Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
  • Focused coverage of Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park, plus how to plan an epic Montana road trip
  • Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Go skiing in Whitefish, relax at a hot springs resort, or barhop through Missoula. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Spot wild wolves, elk, and bison, go whitewater rafting, or marvel at the legendary Old Faithful. Sign up for a Sun Tour of East Glacier and learn about the area’s important Native American history. Discover authentic cowboy culture in Billings, or indulge in locally raised bison burgers and huckleberry pie
  • Expert advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
  • Useful tips for families, LGBTQ travelers, travelers with disabilities, and more
Find your adventure in Montana with Moon’s practical advice and local insight.

Sticking to the national parks? Try Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton or Moon Glacier National Park.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781640490307

Travel Guide