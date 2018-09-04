Moon Montana & Wyoming guides you to the best of the wild west, revealing the untold adventures that await under the vast country sky. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries for visiting both states, including Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton national parks, curated for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more

curated for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more The best road trips in Montana and Wyoming, from a 14-day Greater Yellowstone loop to a 7-day Glacier road trip

from a 14-day Greater Yellowstone loop to a 7-day Glacier road trip Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Hit the road to see the stunning scenery of the national parks, and stop in towns where the old West is alive and well. Spot wildlife like wolves, elk, moose, bison, and black bears, go whitewater rafting or kayaking, or drive the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Learn about the region’s important Native American history, discover authentic cowboy culture, or sample the best of western cuisine in Jackson Hole, from locally raised bison burgers to huckleberry pie

Hit the road to see the stunning scenery of the national parks, and stop in towns where the old West is alive and well. Spot wildlife like wolves, elk, moose, bison, and black bears, go whitewater rafting or kayaking, or drive the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Learn about the region’s important Native American history, discover authentic cowboy culture, or sample the best of western cuisine in Jackson Hole, from locally raised bison burgers to huckleberry pie Honest advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around

from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture

on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture Recommendations for families, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities

With Moon Montana & Wyoming‘s practical advice and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.





Focusing on the national parks? Try Moon Glacier National Park or Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton.