Carrie Sun joined Tiger Global Management in the midst of the longest bull market in recent history. A graduate of M.I.T. with experience as a quantitative equity analyst, she reported to the firm’s founder, Chase Coleman. Together, they worked in the nerve center of Wall Street’s most covert investment firm.



Told by an ultimate insider-outsider, Private Equity is a rare, first-person look at the winners in our winners-take-all economy. An expertly drawn portrait of our new Gilded Age, Private Equity is an urgent, behind-the-scenes view into the structural and psychological forces underpinning contemporary capitalism. By pulling back the curtain on the billionaire investors and multibillion-dollar funds like Tiger, Sun exposes the drivers of unprecedented inequality in a new, more personal light.



The deeper Sun reaches into the time-starved, luxury-laden world of Tiger Global, the less she begins to recognize herself. An immigrant from China who grew up in the Midwest, she mostly knew a world of 24/7 striving in which success was best measured by status and access to capital. It takes playing the game at the very highest levels for Sun to recognize her individual strength and her determination to abandon the life others told her she should live.