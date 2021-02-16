From trendy cities to classic fishing villages, soak up the romance of this charming country with Moon Portugal. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries including a ten-day tour of the best of Portugal and two days in Lisbon, designed for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Relax on a beach sipping vinho verde and snacking on freshly grilled sardines (a Portuguese classic!). Shop for hand-painted tiles or authentic leather goods, visit the famous Port wine cellars, or browse contemporary galleries and museums along Lisbon’s cosmopolitan avenues. Savor a romantic meal on cobblestone esplanades and catch a traditional fado show in an intimate bar. Explore the Roman ruins in Évora, trek majestic mountain ranges, cruise the Sado River, or soak in a volcanic hot spring
- Trusted advice from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Portugal’s landscape, history, and cultural customs
- In-depth coverage of Lisbon, the Algarve, the Alentejo, Porto and Northern Portugal, Coimbra and Central Portugal, and the Azores and Madeira
- Handy tools such as visa information, a Portuguese phrasebook, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior
With Moon Portugal’s practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.
