Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Azores

Moon Azores

by

Luxurious gardens, soothing hot springs, and quaint villages: explore the breathtaking and unspoiled islands that await just a short hop from mainland Portugal with Moon Azores.
  • Choose the right island for you with strategic, flexible itineraries for exploring individual islands or combining them into a longer trip, including coverage of Porto and Lisbon
  • The top outdoor adventures: Go diving or snorkeling in deep crystalline water, soak in a steaming hot spring, or cave-dive into the depths of an extinct volcano. Hike the shoreline of Sete Cidades Lake, go on a whale-watching tour, or summit the epic, snow-capped Mount Pico
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Wander past the cobbled squares and whitewashed walls of São Miguel and marvel at the Old Gates to the city, admire exotic plantlife in the sprawling Terra Nostra Park, and shop for authentic Gorreana tea. Savor fresh seafood and local charcuterie, browse traditional cheeses at a morning market, and taste local Verdelho wine on Pico Island
  • Expert advice from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on landscape, history, and cultural customs of each island
  • Handy tools such as visa information, a Portuguese phrasebook, and tips for seniors, women traveling alone, families, and more
With Moon’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the Azores.

Heading to the mainland? Check out Moon Portugal.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

On Sale: December 15th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9781640494039

Moon Travel logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide