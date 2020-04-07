Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Azores
Luxurious gardens, soothing hot springs, and quaint villages: explore the breathtaking and unspoiled islands that await just a short hop from mainland Portugal with Moon Azores.Read More
Heading to the mainland? Check out Moon Portugal.
- Choose the right island for you with strategic, flexible itineraries for exploring individual islands or combining them into a longer trip, including coverage of Porto and Lisbon
- The top outdoor adventures: Go diving or snorkeling in deep crystalline water, soak in a steaming hot spring, or cave-dive into the depths of an extinct volcano. Hike the shoreline of Sete Cidades Lake, go on a whale-watching tour, or summit the epic, snow-capped Mount Pico
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Wander past the cobbled squares and whitewashed walls of São Miguel and marvel at the Old Gates to the city, admire exotic plantlife in the sprawling Terra Nostra Park, and shop for authentic Gorreana tea. Savor fresh seafood and local charcuterie, browse traditional cheeses at a morning market, and taste local Verdelho wine on Pico Island
- Expert advice from long-time Portugal resident Carrie-Marie Bratley
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on landscape, history, and cultural customs of each island
- Handy tools such as visa information, a Portuguese phrasebook, and tips for seniors, women traveling alone, families, and more
