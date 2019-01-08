Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Cursed Coven

The second installment in the original and action-packed Buffy the Vampire series that features Buffy Summers as a middle schooler! Told through comics, journal entries, class notes, doodles, text messages, and other in-world artifacts, this series is perfect for fans of Star Wars: Jedi Academy and DC Comics’s Secret Hero Society.





It’s finally summer vacation, but Buffy Summers isn’t getting a break from vampire slaying…or from school. While Cleveland teens are going missing and Serafina is growing closer with her older sister’s witchy coven, Buffy is stuck splitting her time between classes during the day and patrolling for all kinds of demons and dark creatures at night. Buffy feels crushed! Not only is she missing all the summer fun she dreamed of, but her friendships are a hot mess. Little does Buffy know, things are going to get worse. A new, dangerous foe who threatens to ruin her summer and all of Cleveland is on the horizon.





With tempers flaring and the heat rising, Buffy needs to figure out how to balance homework, monsters, witches, and frenemies before it’s too late.