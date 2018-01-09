Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New School Nightmare
An exciting and hilarious new middle grade story for anyone who likes (or doesn’t like) vampires!Read More
Buffy Summers is just like any other student…except for the part where she’s also a secret vampire slayer. In every generation, one girl is granted great strength to stand against the forces of darkness. Of course, power doesn’t matter when it comes to eating lunch alone, getting picked on by the popular kids, or having way too much homework.
Luckily, Buffy finds her way with a can-do attitude, a weird Watcher, and new besties, Sarafina and Alvaro–who might just have powers of their own. But will any of it be enough to turn the tide when an army of villainous vampires invade town? Can Buffy save herself, let alone the world?
Like Star Wars: Jedi Academy and DC Comics’ Secret Hero Society, this action-packed and fun-filled story is told through comics, journal entries, class notes, doodles, text messages, and other in-world artifacts.
Buffy Summers is just like any other student…except for the part where she’s also a secret vampire slayer. In every generation, one girl is granted great strength to stand against the forces of darkness. Of course, power doesn’t matter when it comes to eating lunch alone, getting picked on by the popular kids, or having way too much homework.
Luckily, Buffy finds her way with a can-do attitude, a weird Watcher, and new besties, Sarafina and Alvaro–who might just have powers of their own. But will any of it be enough to turn the tide when an army of villainous vampires invade town? Can Buffy save herself, let alone the world?
Like Star Wars: Jedi Academy and DC Comics’ Secret Hero Society, this action-packed and fun-filled story is told through comics, journal entries, class notes, doodles, text messages, and other in-world artifacts.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"With a light touch and a fast pace, this mix of fizzy journal entries, playful comics panels, and OMG-laden text messages is sure to please both fans of epistolary novels and vampire fare. [...] This breezy re-envisioning will prime the younger set for the real thing."—Kirkus