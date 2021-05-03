The voice behind the wildly popular Instagram @plantyou offers her first cookbook: easy, plant‑based, oil‑free recipes for anyone who wants to be healthier but can't figure out what the heck to eat.



Tacos, pizza, wings, pasta, hearty soups, and crave-worthy greens—all of these are healthy and easy-to-make! Like so many of us, Carleigh Bodrug thought that eating healthy meant the same chicken breast and broccoli dinner every night. Her skin and belly never felt great, but she thought she was eating well. But a family health scare forced her to take a hard look at her diet. Fast forward, and her @plantyou continues to grow and grow, reaching +470k followers in just a few short years. Her secret? Easy, accessible recipes that don’t require any special ingredients. What really makes her recipes stand out are the helpful infographics that accompany them, which made it easy for readers to measure ingredients, determine portion size, and become comfortable enough to personalize recipes to their tastes.



Through PlantYou, Carleigh has shown hundreds of thousands of people how to adopt a wholefoods, plant‑based lifestyle with ease, sharing her fuss‑free, and judgment free recipes and plant‑based tips. In her debut cookbook, she redefines what it means to enjoy a plant‑based lifestyle with delicious, everyday recipes that anyone can make and enjoy. With mouthwatering dishes like Bewitchin' Breakfast Cookies, Rainbow Summer Rolls, Irish Stew, and Chickpea Cookie Dough, this cookbook fits all tastes and will have readers excited to try new recipes. PlantYou is perfect for beginner cooks, those wishing to experiment with a plant‑based lifestyle, and the legions of "flexitarians" who just want to have fun and be healthy.