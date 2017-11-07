Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stormy Weather

Stormy Weather

by

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

“Hysterically funny…Hiaasen at his satirical best.” – USA Today

Two honeymooners wake up early, make love twice, and brace themselves for a spectacle they won’t be watching from the sidelines. A seductive con artiste stumbles into a scam that promises more cool cash than the lottery. A shotgun-toting mobile home salesman is about to close a deal with disaster. A law school dropout will be chasing one Gaboon viper, a troop of storm-shocked monkeys, and a newfound love life, while tourists by the thousands bail from the Florida Keys. We’re now entering the hurricane zone, where hell and hilarity rule. And in the hands of the masterful, merciless Carl Hiaasen, we’re going to have some weather.
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Amateur Sleuth

On Sale: July 31st 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 464

ISBN-13: 9781538729571

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A delight cover to cover."
New York Daily News
"A hilarious, black humor thriller."
Wall Street Journal
"Hysterically funny... Hiaasen at his satirical best."
USA Today
Read More Read Less