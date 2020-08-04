BuzzFeed: This Is My Life

What are three goals you hope to achieve within the next five to ten years?

What has been the best day of your life thus far and why?

List five great books you’ve read recently and how they’ve inspired you.

Jot down your top five favorite shows to stream.

When are you your happiest self?

And more!



Capture your life as it is today in this guided flexibound journal that serves as a unique time capsule to record your thoughts and ideas, likes and dislikes, dreams and inspirations, and all your favorite things. Packed with full-color art and thought-provoking prompts, this official BuzzFeed journal is a place to store your current reflections and a way to look back on how far you’ve come.Also included is a full page of BuzzFeed stickers (OMG, EW, LOL, WIN, CUTE) to decorate the journal or use how you see fit, and a place to write a letter to your future self that you can seal in a paper pocket at the back of the journal for safe-keeping.Prompts include: