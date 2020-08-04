Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

BuzzFeed: This Is My Life

A Guided Journal to Capture the Moment

Put your thoughts and ideas to paper in this one-of-a-kind guided time capsule journal — plus stickers! — whether you need a boost of motivation for the present or a place to record your hopes and dreams for the future.

Capture your life as it is today in this guided flexibound journal that serves as a unique time capsule to record your thoughts and ideas, likes and dislikes, dreams and inspirations, and all your favorite things. Packed with full-color art and thought-provoking prompts, this official BuzzFeed journal is a place to store your current reflections and a way to look back on how far you’ve come.

Also included is a full page of BuzzFeed stickers (OMG, EW, LOL, WIN, CUTE) to decorate the journal or use how you see fit, and a place to write a letter to your future self that you can seal in a paper pocket at the back of the journal for safe-keeping.

Prompts include:

  • What are three goals you hope to achieve within the next five to ten years?
  • What has been the best day of your life thus far and why?
  • List five great books you’ve read recently and how they’ve inspired you.
  • Jot down your top five favorite shows to stream.
  • When are you your happiest self?
    And more!
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $17.95 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762499380

RP Studio
Diary
