Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
BuzzFeed: This Is My Life
A Guided Journal to Capture the Moment
Put your thoughts and ideas to paper in this one-of-a-kind guided time capsule journal — plus stickers! — whether you need a boost of motivation for the present or a place to record your hopes and dreams for the future.Read More
Capture your life as it is today in this guided flexibound journal that serves as a unique time capsule to record your thoughts and ideas, likes and dislikes, dreams and inspirations, and all your favorite things. Packed with full-color art and thought-provoking prompts, this official BuzzFeed journal is a place to store your current reflections and a way to look back on how far you’ve come.
Also included is a full page of BuzzFeed stickers (OMG, EW, LOL, WIN, CUTE) to decorate the journal or use how you see fit, and a place to write a letter to your future self that you can seal in a paper pocket at the back of the journal for safe-keeping.
Prompts include:
Capture your life as it is today in this guided flexibound journal that serves as a unique time capsule to record your thoughts and ideas, likes and dislikes, dreams and inspirations, and all your favorite things. Packed with full-color art and thought-provoking prompts, this official BuzzFeed journal is a place to store your current reflections and a way to look back on how far you’ve come.
Also included is a full page of BuzzFeed stickers (OMG, EW, LOL, WIN, CUTE) to decorate the journal or use how you see fit, and a place to write a letter to your future self that you can seal in a paper pocket at the back of the journal for safe-keeping.
Prompts include:
- What are three goals you hope to achieve within the next five to ten years?
- What has been the best day of your life thus far and why?
- List five great books you’ve read recently and how they’ve inspired you.
- Jot down your top five favorite shows to stream.
- When are you your happiest self?
And more!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use