The Instant(R) Air Fryer Bible
125 Simple Step-by-Step Recipes to Make the Most of Every Instant® Air Fryer
A comprehensive, authorized guide to cooking in every model of air fryer from Instant Brands (and every other air fryer on the market) with 125 simple-but-delicious recipes–full of photos and easy step-by-step directions for beginners.
Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are a trusted, popular guides for all things Instant Pot, and they bring this wisdom to this fully authorized book showing how to make the most of your Instant air fryer–regardless of size or model. A perfectly suited manual for beginners just learning about their new device, as well as those looking to explore new recipes, The Instant Air Fryer Bible is an essential step-by-step guide for the modern kitchen.
Start with the absolute best techniques for getting perfect results from the most commonly air-fried foods—from the instructions that are missing on your bag of frozen tater tots to the how-tos for a perfectly air-fried piece of chicken or salmon—then upgrade those basics with a wide variety of starters, sides and mains such as:
- Crunchy Chicken Fingers
- Zucchini Sticks
- Blooming Onion
- Spice-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
- Healthy Salmon Steaks
- Party Mix
- Fried Okra
- And even breakfasts and desserts like Donuts, Breakfast Links Done Better, and more!
