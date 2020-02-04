Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation
350 Totally New Recipes to Unleash the Power of Your Instant Pot--for Every Size and Model
More than 350 brand-new recipes for family favorites and weeknight suppers for every model and size of Instant Pot, from the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible.Read More
The Instant Pot is America’s new favorite cooking appliance: twenty percent of households (and growing) have one, and its millions of fans love the appliance for its convenience, simplicity, and the incredible results that it delivers in just a short period of cooking time.
Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible, and are returning with an even more useful and comprehensive guide to Instant Pot cooking that shows how to get even more out of your machine. These recipes include all-new suggestions for:
- Pot-in-pot (PIP) cooking — setting a smaller dish inside the pot to cook delicate ingredients like rice, grains, dairy-rich soups, and even fish fillets.
- One-pot meals — recipes to cook a main course and separate side dishes all at once in a single Instant Pot, including
- Stacks — using a stack of lidded pans to hold cheesy enchiladas, Tex-Mex rice, and refried beans, all cooked at the same time
- Air-fryer lids — how to use new accessories to crisp at the end of cooking without dirtying additional dishes or turning on your oven
- Dump recipes — all-in-one-go meals that require no prep and no browning–just drop the ingredients in the pot and set the timer.
- Desserts — go beyond Instant Pot cheesecake with yogurt cakes, sponge cakes, dump cakes, and cake-mix-doctor recipes.
- And so much more.
