The Instant® Air Fryer Bible

Crunchy Chicken Fingers

Zucchini Sticks

Blooming Onion

Spice-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

Healthy Salmon Steaks

Party Mix

Fried Okra

And even breakfasts and desserts like Donuts, Breakfast Links Done Better, and more!

Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are a trusted, popular guides for all things Instant Pot, and they bring this wisdom to this fully authorized book showing how to make the most of your Instant air fryer–regardless of size or model. A perfectly suited manual for beginners just learning about their new device, as well as those looking to explore new recipes,is an essential step-by-step guide for the modern kitchen.Start with the absolute best techniques for getting perfect results from the most commonly air-fried foods—from the instructions that are missing on your bag of frozen tater tots to the how-tos for a perfectly air-fried piece of chicken or salmon—then upgrade those basics with a wide variety of starters, sides and mains such as:Featuring beautiful photography and 125 surefire recipes,is your solution to fast, convenient recipes that that achieve crispy, crunchy perfection in America's hottest new appliance.