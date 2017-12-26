I've Been Burping in the Classroom
I've Been Burping in the Classroom

And Other Silly Sing-Along Songs

Created by Bruce Lansky

Illustrated by Stephen Carpenter

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781416929468

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $9.95

ON SALE: April 3rd 2007

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Poetry / Poetry (see Also Stories In Verse)

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Get ready to sing your way through class with this fun songbook all about school. Each page contains color illustrations that add even more appeal to an already charming collection. This book is sure to fill any musical occasion with giggles because these songs are about smelly lunchboxes, the prettiest girl in school, messy lockers, and the day the teacher was sent to detention.

Giggle Poetry