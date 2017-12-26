I've Been Burping in the Classroom

Get ready to sing your way through class with this fun songbook all about school. Each page contains color illustrations that add even more appeal to an already charming collection. This book is sure to fill any musical occasion with giggles because these songs are about smelly lunchboxes, the prettiest girl in school, messy lockers, and the day the teacher was sent to detention.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use