A Grateful Day Wall Calendar 2023
A Celebration of Brother David's Timeless Meditation on Gratitude
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A gift of peace and gratitude for yourself or someone you love.
Brother David Steindl-Rast is a Benedictine monk, teacher, and prolific author beloved around the world. Born in Austria, where he lived his teen years under Nazi occupation, Brother David has dedicated his life to monastic training, studies in philosophy and theology, and building bridges between religious traditions. His TED Talk on the subject of gratitude has been viewed millions of times, and his poem A Grateful Day is widely shared online and is the subject of several short films. This wall calendar features a quote from the poem each month (“If you learn to respond as if it were the first day of your life, and the very last day, then you will have spent this day very well”), along with more words of wisdom about gratitude from Brother David (“Can you be grateful for everything? No. . . .But within every moment there is an opportunity to be grateful for something”), accompanied by beautiful images that stir gratitude for the blessing of life and the everyday wonder and beauty of nature. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
