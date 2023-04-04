Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

How to Eat to Change How You Drink
How to Eat to Change How You Drink

Heal Your Gut, Mend Your Mind, and Improve Nutrition to Change Your Relationship with Alcohol

by Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS, DCN, CNS

On Sale

Dec 19, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538741085

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Substance Abuse & Addictions / Alcohol

Description

Trapped in alcohol's addictive grip, Dr. Brooke Scheller wanted a way out. For her, total sobriety was the answer to her problem, which she achieved by applying her skills as a doctor of nutrition, pairing her knowledge of nutrition with other integrative therapies to eliminate alcohol for good. Seeing the success in herself, she shifted her practice to help inspire others to explore a lifestyle with little to no alcohol. 

How to Eat to Change How You Drink is a revolutionary guide to leverage food and nutrition to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption, develop mindfulness, and promote a healthier relationship with alcohol. Working through the book, readers will identify their drinking archetype and then learn the types of nutritional changes they can make to reduce alcohol cravings alongside behavior modification; they'll learn how alcohol affects their nutritional status and can contribute to health symptoms ranging from fatigue, to hormonal imbalances, digestive irregularities, weight gain, thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases and more; and they'll restore their nutritional status and repair key body systems after moderate to heavy alcohol consumption. 

This book will change the way we think about and address alcohol intake in our society– through the lens of nutrition. 

