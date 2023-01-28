Dandelion Medicine

Dandelion is among the most nutrient-packed foods on earth, and one of the world’s most widely used herbal medicines — and it’s right in your own backyard! Use it to treat or prevent arthritis, high cholesterol, depression, diabetes, and a host of other health concerns. These easy and delicious recipes for biscuits, burgers, cookies, pizza, quiche, salads, and soup, as well as coffee, juice, beer, syrups, and even dandelion wine will help you incorporate this powerful plant into your daily diet. You’ll also find dandelion herbal remedies in the form of teas, tinctures, tonics, ointments, massage oil, skin oil, and moisturizer.

