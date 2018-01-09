THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK offers 125 delicious, easy-to-prepare, plant-based recipes that will help you reduce your meat consumption and improve your health.





A reducetarian is someone who reduces their consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy. Eating even 10 percent fewer animal products can bring you significant health benefits, from weight loss to a healthier heart. Adding more fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes to your diet is easy thanks to Brian Kateman, the Reducetarian Foundation cofounder and president. With the help of award-winning cookbook author Pat Crocker, Brian offers a wide array of culinary options for every meal of the day that will reduce the amount of meat, eggs, and dairy you eat. Improving your health has never been so easy or delicious.Tuscan Pizza; Spinach and Artichoke Dip; Lentil Sliders; Chocolate Chia Smoothie; Apple Walnut Pancakes; Broccoli Pesto Noodle Bowl; Asian Noodle Salad; Spiced Pumpkin Soup; Shakshuka-Style Tempeh; Portobello, Poblano, and Pecan Fajitas; Linguine with Tomato Sauce; Mac ‘n’ Cheese; French Vanilla Ice Cream; Easy Lemon Mess; Spiced Oatmeal Cookies; Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cream Pie; and more!