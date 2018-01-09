Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK...provides you with the no-nonsense tools necessary to transform your good intentions into actionable results...[With] countless healthy and delicious plant-based recipes that are good for you and good for the planet."—Deepak Chopra, MD, author of You Are the Universe
"This is your 'must have' cookbook! I love the abundance of easy, no fuss recipes that are beyond decadently delicious. Shout hooray to Vegan Cheezy Queso, Veggie Pot Pie and Chocolate Brownies and so much more!"—Chloe Coscarelli, author of Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan
"Simple health-promoting recipes that are good for you and the planet."—Lindsay Nixon, author of Happy Herbivore Cookbook Series
"THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK offers an endless supply of easy-to-make meals that you won't be able to resist!"—Nikki Dinki, author of Meat on the Side: Delicious Vegetable-Focused Recipes for Every Day, Chef on Food Network + Cooking Channel
"We love the message behind THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK, which is a celebration of plant-based cooking that benefits your health and the planet in one shot...without sacrificing on flavor or creativity!"—Sarno Brothers, authors of The Wicked Healthy Cookbook
"THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK can help you make a positive change; eat less meat, feel better and help our planet."—Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, authors of BOSH!: Simple Recipes. Amazing Food. All Plants
"Packed with tons of pretty pictures, this is an unthreatening gift that will help any recipient incorporate more plant-based food into their life."—Daily Beast
The Reducetarian Cookbook
125 Easy, Healthy, and Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Omnivores, Vegans, and Everyone In-Between
THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK offers 125 delicious, easy-to-prepare, plant-based recipes that will help you reduce your meat consumption and improve your health.
A reducetarian is someone who reduces their consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy. Eating even 10 percent fewer animal products can bring you significant health benefits, from weight loss to a healthier heart. Adding more fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes to your diet is easy thanks to Brian Kateman, the Reducetarian Foundation cofounder and president. With the help of award-winning cookbook author Pat Crocker, Brian offers a wide array of culinary options for every meal of the day that will reduce the amount of meat, eggs, and dairy you eat. Improving your health has never been so easy or delicious.
Recipes featured include: Tuscan Pizza; Spinach and Artichoke Dip; Lentil Sliders; Chocolate Chia Smoothie; Apple Walnut Pancakes; Broccoli Pesto Noodle Bowl; Asian Noodle Salad; Spiced Pumpkin Soup; Shakshuka-Style Tempeh; Portobello, Poblano, and Pecan Fajitas; Linguine with Tomato Sauce; Mac ‘n’ Cheese; French Vanilla Ice Cream; Easy Lemon Mess; Spiced Oatmeal Cookies; Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cream Pie; and more!