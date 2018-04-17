This special 10th anniversary edition celebrates the blockbuster assassin fantasy series that launched New York Times bestselling author Brent Weeks’ career.





For Durzo Blint, assassination is an art – and he is the city’s most accomplished artist.





For Azoth, survival is just the beginning. He was raised on the streets and knows an opportunity when he sees one – even when the risks are as high as working for someone like Durzo Blint.





Azoth must learn to navigate the assassins’ world of dangerous politics and strange magics – and become the perfect killer.





The Night Angel Trilogy

The Way of Shadows

Shadow’s Edge

Beyond the Shadows





Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus) Perfect Shadow The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel





For more from Brent Weeks, check out:





Lightbringer