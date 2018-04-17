Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Night Angel Trilogy
10th Anniversary Edition
This special 10th anniversary edition celebrates the blockbuster assassin fantasy series that launched New York Times bestselling author Brent Weeks’ career.
For Durzo Blint, assassination is an art – and he is the city’s most accomplished artist.
For Azoth, survival is just the beginning. He was raised on the streets and knows an opportunity when he sees one – even when the risks are as high as working for someone like Durzo Blint.
Azoth must learn to navigate the assassins’ world of dangerous politics and strange magics – and become the perfect killer.
The Night Angel Trilogy
The Way of Shadows
Shadow’s Edge
Beyond the Shadows
Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus)
Perfect Shadow
The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel
Hardcover
"What a terrific story! I was mesmerized from start to finish. "Unforgettable characters, a plot that kept me guessing, non-stop action and the kind of in-depth storytelling that makes me admire a writer's work."
—Terry Brooks
"Kylar is a wonderful character - sympathetic and despicable, cowardly and courageous, honorable and unscrupulous...a breathtaking debut!"—Dave Duncan
"Brent Weeks has a style and immediacy of detail that pulls the reader relentlessly into his story. He doesn't allow you to look away."—Robin Hobb
"Brent Weeks is so good it's starting to tick me off."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author of The Desert Spear on The Night Angel Trilogy
"The Lightbringer series is great fun. Nobody does break-neck pacing and amazingly-executed plot twists like Brent Weeks."—Brian McClellan, author of Promise of Blood
"His plot feels like an orchestrated chess match between genius grandmasters."—Publishers Weekly on The Broken Eye