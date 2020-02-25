Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ready for School, Murphy?

Ready for School, Murphy?

A Read-Along Book

by

Murphy doesn’t want to go to school. He has butterflies in his tummy and ants in his pants! But no amount of made-up excuses convince his dad to let him stay home. Just when Murphy has all but given up, his father brings him up-to-date???it’s Saturday!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: June 4th 2015

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484745670

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Edition: Enhanced Edition

What's Inside

