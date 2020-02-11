Ready for School, Murphy? [8x8 with stickers]

Murphy doesn’t want to go to school. He has butterflies in his tummy and ants in his pants! But no amount of made-up excuses convince his dad to let him stay home. Just when Murphy has all but given up, his father brings him up-to-date-it’s Saturday!

Now available as an 8×8 paperback with stickers, this picturebook is full of comic sympathy for young students.

Praise for Ready for School, Murphy?

“Bright colors, good use of thought bubbles, and the use of close-ups for effect combine to draw and keep readers’ attention. . . . Readers’ empathy for Murphy will be very strong even before the final page turn.”

—Kirkus Reviews