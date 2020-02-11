Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ready for School, Murphy? [8x8 with stickers]

Ready for School, Murphy? [8x8 with stickers]

by

Illustrated by

Murphy doesn’t want to go to school. He has butterflies in his tummy and ants in his pants! But no amount of made-up excuses convince his dad to let him stay home. Just when Murphy has all but given up, his father brings him up-to-date-it’s Saturday!
Now available as an 8×8 paperback with stickers, this picturebook is full of comic sympathy for young students.
Praise for Ready for School, Murphy?
“Bright colors, good use of thought bubbles, and the use of close-ups for effect combine to draw and keep readers’ attention. . . . Readers’ empathy for Murphy will be very strong even before the final page turn.”
Kirkus Reviews
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / School & Education

On Sale: June 20th 2017

Price: $5.99 / $6.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368002998

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Bright colors, good use of thought bubbles, and the use of close-ups for effect combine to draw and keep readers' attention. . . . Readers' empathy for Murphy will be very strong even before the final page turn."—Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less